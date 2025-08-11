Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
August Abstract #11 - Edges
Another photo taken with my phone at a shopping centre in Mt Maunganui a couple of days ago, while we were birthday shopping for a grandson.
For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-11
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1135
photos
47
followers
79
following
64% complete
Tags
abstract
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
