August Abstract #12 - Emotion

I had been pondering how to portray today's word 'emotion' in an abstract photograph, and came up with an idea that I could carry out while at the laundromat this afternoon, that I thought would express how I'm feeling at the moment. It involved an in-camera multiple exposure, so I did some practice shots earlier in the day. However things didn't go as expected, and I didn't get to my chosen spot until it was getting dark, so had to come up with a Plan B.This is a multiple exposure of a nearby street light, photographed through the rainy car windscreen while waiting for the washing machine to do it's thing.I'm not sure if it works, but I wanted to say there is light in the darkness, hope despite the sadness and brokenness of this world.For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.My main photo for the day is here: