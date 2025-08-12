Previous
August Abstract #12 - Emotion by chikadnz
238 / 365

August Abstract #12 - Emotion

I had been pondering how to portray today's word 'emotion' in an abstract photograph, and came up with an idea that I could carry out while at the laundromat this afternoon, that I thought would express how I'm feeling at the moment. It involved an in-camera multiple exposure, so I did some practice shots earlier in the day. However things didn't go as expected, and I didn't get to my chosen spot until it was getting dark, so had to come up with a Plan B.

This is a multiple exposure of a nearby street light, photographed through the rainy car windscreen while waiting for the washing machine to do it's thing.

I'm not sure if it works, but I wanted to say there is light in the darkness, hope despite the sadness and brokenness of this world.

For the Abstract August challenge and also August Words.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51045/*abstract-august*
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51046/*august-words*

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-12
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great abstract
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact