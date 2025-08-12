August Abstract #12 - Emotion

I had been pondering how to portray today's word 'emotion' in an abstract photograph, and came up with an idea that I could carry out while at the laundromat this afternoon, that I thought would express how I'm feeling at the moment. It involved an in-camera multiple exposure, so I did some practice shots earlier in the day. However things didn't go as expected, and I didn't get to my chosen spot until it was getting dark, so had to come up with a Plan B.
This is a multiple exposure of a nearby street light, photographed through the rainy car windscreen while waiting for the washing machine to do it's thing.
I'm not sure if it works, but I wanted to say there is light in the darkness, hope despite the sadness and brokenness of this world.