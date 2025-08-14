Previous
Abstract August #14 - Hidden by chikadnz
240 / 365

Abstract August #14 - Hidden

Shadows behind the curtain.

One from the archives - photographed at Mum's last month. This was another tricky word to portray, and not as abstract as I would have liked.

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-14
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
65% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact