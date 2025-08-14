Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
Abstract August #14 - Hidden
Shadows behind the curtain.
One from the archives - photographed at Mum's last month. This was another tricky word to portray, and not as abstract as I would have liked.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-14
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1141
photos
47
followers
78
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
237
687
238
688
239
689
240
690
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close