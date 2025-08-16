Sign up
242 / 365
Abstract August #16 - Bokeh
Photographed yesterday while at the cemetery; sun sparkling on agapanthus leaves with a bare tree in the background.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-16
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
abstract
,
bokeh
,
panasonic-g9
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
