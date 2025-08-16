Previous
242 / 365

Abstract August #16 - Bokeh

Photographed yesterday while at the cemetery; sun sparkling on agapanthus leaves with a bare tree in the background.

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-16
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
