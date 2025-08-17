Previous
Abstract August #17 - Cubism by chikadnz
Abstract August #17 - Cubism

A photo from earlier in the year, with a cubism edit from LunaPic. I was having fun (wasting time?) experimenting with this filter on various photos. Of those I tried, I liked this one best.

The original photo is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-05-06

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-17
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
August 18th, 2025  
