Abstract August #18 - Mosaic by chikadnz
244 / 365

Abstract August #18 - Mosaic

Photographed back in February in Mum's suburb, and near the laundromat we frequent. This is a real live street-art mosaic, no filter today. I'm not sure if it really qualifies as abstract but I'll tag it anyway.

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-18
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh that's really pretty!
August 19th, 2025  
