Previous
246 / 365
Abstract August #20 - Warped
An arctotis flower (African daisy) photographed at my friend's place a couple of days ago. Edited with the Little Planet tool in LunaPic to give a warped effect for today's word.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-20
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
1
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1153
photos
48
followers
78
following
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
243
693
244
694
245
695
246
696
Views
1
1
1
Themes-and-Challenges
red
,
flower
,
abstract
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
August 21st, 2025
