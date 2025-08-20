Previous
Abstract August #20 - Warped by chikadnz
Abstract August #20 - Warped

An arctotis flower (African daisy) photographed at my friend's place a couple of days ago. Edited with the Little Planet tool in LunaPic to give a warped effect for today's word.

For Abstract August and August Words.

20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

