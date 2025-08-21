Previous
Abstract August #21 - Outline by chikadnz
247 / 365

Abstract August #21 - Outline

I photographed this tree back in May this year. Edited in LunaPic with the Charcoal filter for today's word.

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-21
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact