Previous
248 / 365
Abstract August #22 - Patchwork
Detail of a quilted table runner, photographed a day late for today's word.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-22
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
abstract
,
patchwork
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
