Previous
249 / 365
Abstract August #23 - Bold
Photographed with my phone earlier this month, with today's word in mind.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-23
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
1
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1159
photos
49
followers
78
following
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Tags
red
,
abstract
,
urban
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Great abstract
August 24th, 2025
