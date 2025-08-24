Previous
Abstract August #24 - Contrast by chikadnz
250 / 365

Abstract August #24 - Contrast

Sunshine and shadow in the carpark at Omokoroa, photographed with my phone back in May.

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-24
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted. I love the geometric lines
August 25th, 2025  
narayani ace
Nice
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact