250 / 365
Abstract August #24 - Contrast
Sunshine and shadow in the carpark at Omokoroa, photographed with my phone back in May.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-24
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
2
1
Tags
abstract
,
galaxy-a15
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Babs
ace
Well spotted. I love the geometric lines
August 25th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice
August 25th, 2025
