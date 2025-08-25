Previous
Abstract August #25 - Vibrant by chikadnz
Abstract August #25 - Vibrant

A close up of a Bird of Paradise flower at Mum's place earlier this month, originally photographed with my G9 camera and edited with the Dream FX filter in LunaPic for todays' word.

For Abstract August and August Words.

Janice

julia ace
Great colour.. Well taken..
August 26th, 2025  
