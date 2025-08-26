Sign up
252 / 365
Abstract August #26 - Waves
A visit to the beach at Mt Maunganui this afternoon to get some photos for today's word. I made a few ICM attempts and was happiest with this one.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-26
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1165
photos
48
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
abstract
,
icm
,
panasonic-g9
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
