Abstract August #26 - Waves by chikadnz
252 / 365

Abstract August #26 - Waves

A visit to the beach at Mt Maunganui this afternoon to get some photos for today's word. I made a few ICM attempts and was happiest with this one.

For Abstract August and August Words.

26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
