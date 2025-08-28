Sign up
Previous
254 / 365
Abstract August #28 - Perspective
Another photo taken at Omanu Beach, Mt Maunganui a couple of days ago. The original image was of steps leading down to the beach, edited with the Night filter in LunaPic to give it an abstract feel.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-28
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
1
1
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1169
photos
48
followers
78
following
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
251
701
252
702
253
703
254
704
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
abstract
,
perspective
,
panasonic-g9
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
Babs
ace
I love this one. fav.
August 29th, 2025
