Abstract August #28 - Perspective by chikadnz
Abstract August #28 - Perspective

Another photo taken at Omanu Beach, Mt Maunganui a couple of days ago. The original image was of steps leading down to the beach, edited with the Night filter in LunaPic to give it an abstract feel.

For Abstract August and August Words.

28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Babs ace
I love this one. fav.
August 29th, 2025  
