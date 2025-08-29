Sign up
255 / 365
Abstract August #29 - Reflections
One from the archives for today's word. Not so abstract but definitely reflections!
I believe this was Lake Okataina, near Rotorua, photographed in February 2024.
For Abstract August and August Words.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-29
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
reflections
water
abstract
panasonic-g9
august25words
abstractaug2025
