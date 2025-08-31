Previous
Abstract August #31 - Silhouettes by chikadnz
257 / 365

Abstract August #31 - Silhouettes

Photographed in the Ohauiti Reserve yesterday. This was actually a reflection, but with a little tweaking I think it makes a good abstract silhouette too.

For Abstract August and August Words.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-31
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact