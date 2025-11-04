Previous
Whispering Grass by chikadnz
260 / 365

Whispering Grass

Photographed today near the Hairini Bridge, for the One Week Only challenge, prompt: Musical or Song Title.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only

Here's a version of the song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zBrwaCjJIFU

My main image for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-11-04
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact