Previous
261 / 365
Cracked
An attempt at ICM with my phone, for the One Week Only challenge, prompt: Food Abstract.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only
I'm not totally happy with this image but it's the best I could do today.
After we ate the eggs, I kept the shells to crush and spread around our broccoli plants. It's supposedly another natural deterrent to slugs and snails as they don't like crawling over it.
My main image for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-11-05
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
icm
,
galaxy-a15
,
owo-8
