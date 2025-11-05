Previous
An attempt at ICM with my phone, for the One Week Only challenge, prompt: Food Abstract.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only

I'm not totally happy with this image but it's the best I could do today.

After we ate the eggs, I kept the shells to crush and spread around our broccoli plants. It's supposedly another natural deterrent to slugs and snails as they don't like crawling over it.

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
