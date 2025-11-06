Previous
Sparrow Lookout by chikadnz
Sparrow Lookout

While in the backyard with my camera late this afternoon, I spotted this wee bird fly into the top of the titoki tree and perch amongst the new growth.

For the One Week Only challenge, prompt: Negative Space.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51457/let's-engage-for-one-week-only

My main image for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-11-06
Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
