Water Patterns by chikadnz
Water Patterns

Photographed in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon. The ripples in this shallow stream attracted my attention. Converted to a low key monochrome image in post-processing.

For the current abstract challenge:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51691/abstract-94-is-up-and-running
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
Photo Details

