265 / 365
Water Patterns
Photographed in the Ohauiti Reserve this afternoon. The ripples in this shallow stream attracted my attention. Converted to a low key monochrome image in post-processing.
For the current abstract challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51691/abstract-94-is-up-and-running
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
,
abstract-94
