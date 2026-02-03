Previous
Head in the Clouds (Tauhara) by chikadnz
Head in the Clouds (Tauhara)

Mt. Tauhara is a dormant lava dome volcano near Taupo in New Zealand's North Island, reaching 1,088 metres (3,570 ft) above sea level.

Photographed as we were approaching Taupo on our drive home yesterday (Monday 2nd February). After leaving fine weather in Napier, we had light rain for the remainder of the day.

For Flash of Red February, Week 1 - Contrast.

3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Mags ace
Wonderful weather capture!
February 7th, 2026  
