268 / 365
Head in the Clouds (Tauhara)
Mt. Tauhara is a dormant lava dome volcano near Taupo in New Zealand's North Island, reaching 1,088 metres (3,570 ft) above sea level.
Photographed as we were approaching Taupo on our drive home yesterday (Monday 2nd February). After leaving fine weather in Napier, we had light rain for the remainder of the day.
For Flash of Red February, Week 1 - Contrast.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-03
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Janice
@chikadnz
Tags
b&w
,
landscape
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
,
for2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful weather capture!
February 7th, 2026
