Previous
269 / 365
Ripples
Photographed at the Historic Village on a photo walk with
@nzkites
late this afternoon.
This little stream had a sign up saying "Please feed me, don't eat me!". On having a closer look, movement in the water showed the presence of (at least one) large eel.
For Flash of Red February, Week 1 - Contrast.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-04
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1350
photos
61
followers
80
following
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
,
for2026
Mags
ace
Lovely ripple on the water and a nice abstract.
February 7th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a great abstract it makes
February 7th, 2026
