Previous
Ripples by chikadnz
269 / 365

Ripples

Photographed at the Historic Village on a photo walk with @nzkites late this afternoon.

This little stream had a sign up saying "Please feed me, don't eat me!". On having a closer look, movement in the water showed the presence of (at least one) large eel.

For Flash of Red February, Week 1 - Contrast.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-04
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely ripple on the water and a nice abstract.
February 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a great abstract it makes
February 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact