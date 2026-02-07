Previous
Orchid Reflections by chikadnz
272 / 365

Orchid Reflections

Photographed at the retirement village while at our camera club's GOYA meeting today (Get Out of Your Armchair - and take photos).

For Flash of Red February, Week 1 - Contrast.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-07
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact