272 / 365
Orchid Reflections
Photographed at the retirement village while at our camera club's GOYA meeting today (Get Out of Your Armchair - and take photos).
For Flash of Red February, Week 1 - Contrast.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-07
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
0
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
galaxy-a15
,
for2026
