Previous
273 / 365
Urban Garden
While visiting the Historic Village a few days ago, this detail of the nearby Pathlab building caught my eye. I liked the verticals of the window and baby tree.
For Flash of Red February, Week 2 - Shapes and Composition.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-08
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
Mags
ace
Striking capture.
February 9th, 2026
