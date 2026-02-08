Previous
Urban Garden by chikadnz
Urban Garden

While visiting the Historic Village a few days ago, this detail of the nearby Pathlab building caught my eye. I liked the verticals of the window and baby tree.

For Flash of Red February, Week 2 - Shapes and Composition.

8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Mags ace
Striking capture.
February 9th, 2026  
