Previous
274 / 365
Interlocking Shapes
Photographed in a shopping centre carpark last month, I was saving this for February!
For Flash of Red February, Week 2 - Shapes and Composition.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51868/flash-of-red-february-week-2-is-just-ahead
Also for the current Black & White challenge - Minimalism
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51820/black-and-white-99-minimalism
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-09
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1361
photos
61
followers
80
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
,
bw-99
,
for2026
narayani
ace
Great abstract
February 10th, 2026
