Shag, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
276 / 365

Shag, Waimapu Estuary

Just after takeoff, photographed from near the Hairini Bridge earlier this month.

For Flash of Red February, Week 2 - Shapes and Composition.

Also for the current B&W challenge - Minimalism.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-11
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture.
February 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely shot with the shadowy reflection.
February 12th, 2026  
