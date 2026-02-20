Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
Balance Rope
Another one from the archives. Photographed late last month in the childrens' play area of Yatton Park.
For Flash of Red February, Week 3 - Texture.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-20
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
b&w
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
,
for2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely texture on the rope - I can almost feel it.
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Nicely captured textures!
February 21st, 2026
