Balance Rope by chikadnz
Balance Rope

Another one from the archives. Photographed late last month in the childrens' play area of Yatton Park.

For Flash of Red February, Week 3 - Texture.

Janice

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely texture on the rope - I can almost feel it.
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Nicely captured textures!
February 21st, 2026  
