Marina Reflections by chikadnz
290 / 365

Marina Reflections

Photographed at the marina last Saturday, converted to a B&W in DXO Photolab (my usual editing programme) and bordered with Fotojet.

For Flash of Red February, Week 4 - Tone/Mood (high key).

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-25
