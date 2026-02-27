Previous
Mirrored Hydrangea by chikadnz
Mirrored Hydrangea

Photographed a couple of months ago, this hydrangea was flowering beside the Waiorohi Stream, Greerton Rugby Park. The water level was really high after the recent wet weather.

See my previous post here for another viewpoint.
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-12-30

For Flash of Red February, Week 4 - Tone/Mood.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-02-27
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
