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30 Shots: Sky 4 by chikadnz
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30 Shots: Sky 4

Lovely weather this afternoon for the first day of the Jazz Festival 'Uptown Downtown' event.
I spotted this incoming plane while walking from where I'd parked the car. I'm late posting this due to a very busy week.

For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.

My main photo of the day is here (a collage):
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-04
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty looking sky.
April 6th, 2026  
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