Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
297 / 365
30 Shots: Sky 4
Lovely weather this afternoon for the first day of the Jazz Festival 'Uptown Downtown' event.
I spotted this incoming plane while walking from where I'd parked the car. I'm late posting this due to a very busy week.
For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.
My main photo of the day is here (a collage):
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-04
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1446
photos
64
followers
81
following
81% complete
View this month »
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Latest from all albums
920
294
295
921
296
922
297
923
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes-and-Challenges
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
panasonic-g9
,
30-shots2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty looking sky.
April 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close