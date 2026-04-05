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Sunrise, Easter Sunday by chikadnz
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Sunrise, Easter Sunday

@nzkites is an early riser, I am not, so it's rare for me to see the sunrise. I spotted this outside first thing this morning, so had to capture it for my 30 shots series before heading back to a warm bed for a bit more sleep.

For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-05
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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