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30 Shots: Sky 6 by chikadnz
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30 Shots: Sky 6

Waimapu Estuary photographed from the Hairini Bridge late this afternoon. Cloudy with showers!

For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-06
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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