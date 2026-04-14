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30 Shots: Sky 14
As I was leaving home this morning to take Mum grocery shopping, I noticed the connection between these two clouds and grabbed a couple of quick shots. It did rain later when we were at the supermarket!
For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-14
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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