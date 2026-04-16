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30 Shots: Sky 16 by chikadnz
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30 Shots: Sky 16

On the way home from an afternoon out at appointments and shopping, we noticed the sun was setting. John @nzkites suggested we stop for me to get some photos when we had a clear shot of the sky.

For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-16
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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