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30 Shots: Sky 22 by chikadnz
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30 Shots: Sky 22

Photographed this afternoon, this was the only shot I took today. Not such an interesting sky, and we were also busy with other things on our minds than photography.

For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-22
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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