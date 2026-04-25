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318 / 365
30 Shots: Sky 25
Lone cloud over the suburb of Maungatapu, as seen from near the Waimapu Estuary boardwalk.
A quick few shots taken here after filling the car with petrol, and before heading elsewhere to find an Anzac Day photo.
For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-25
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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