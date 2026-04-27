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30 Shots: Sky 27
This morning's very orange sunrise. Photo taken from our front yard (cropping out the neighbours' houses!).
For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-27
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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