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30 Shots: Sky 27 by chikadnz
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30 Shots: Sky 27

This morning's very orange sunrise. Photo taken from our front yard (cropping out the neighbours' houses!).

For the Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2026-04-27
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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