Previous
Next
Playing around with the subject of glass. by chimfa
Photo 2057

Playing around with the subject of glass.

Our camera group's challenge this month is glass, graffiti and garden. Playing about with this and decided I liked the colour caused by the sunlight.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise