Moraira ......getting better. by chimfa
Moraira ......getting better.

Hi all, just had a reminder telling me my photos were about to be deleted because I've been away so long.
What a year we've all had. Moraira is coming to life again at last. Am I allowed to admit it's lovely when it's quiet? I feel so very sorry for all the restaurants as they rely on the summer visitors but we've not been allowed in or out of the Valencia region so no hope of that for most of last year.
Things are looking much better now though so onwards and upwards.
Our local photography group is having its first meeting for over a year this month so I will make an effort to get the camera out again.
Looking forward to browsing everyone's photos again.
Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Babs ace
Hello good to see you back. I have been meaning to email you for so long, but we have had lots of dramas here. All good at the moment though. Hope you and Ed are fine. Promise I will be in touch soon.

I have to admit I loved it here when it was quiet too.
June 5th, 2021  
