What on earth? by chimfa
What on earth?

The strangest cloud formation at sunrise recently. After all the devastation of the floods to the north of us , it was comforting to see clear skies. We were ok in our town fortunately.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
