Photo 2147
Another day in paradise!
Mid Nov. Still sunny and warm here in Moraira. We were so lucky to miss the devastation to the north and south of us. This mornings sunrise promises another glorious day….but that is why we live here!
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
