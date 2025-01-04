Previous
20251207_141256 by chimfa
Photo 2155

20251207_141256

Amazing what you can do if you live in an apartment isn’t it. Another one grabbed with one hand a a phone whilst Ed pulled me away.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Sue Cooper ace
That's an impressive display for a balcony. Well done for grabbing a quick photo Jane. Fav.
January 4th, 2026  
