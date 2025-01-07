Sign up
Previous
Photo 2155
That’s it for another year.
Decorations all going away. Still have tree to “undress” .
It doesn’t look that much when it’s around the house but…..
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
0
0
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
2155
photos
16
followers
22
following
590% complete
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad (8th generation)
Taken
7th January 2025 9:37am
