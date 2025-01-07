Previous
That’s it for another year. by chimfa
Photo 2155

That’s it for another year.

Decorations all going away. Still have tree to “undress” .
It doesn’t look that much when it’s around the house but…..
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
