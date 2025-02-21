Previous
When life gives you lemons…. by chimfa
Photo 2159

When life gives you lemons….

We must have over 50 huge lemons on our tree so tonight’s supper is as above. Chicken with a honey , mustard lemon and white wine marinade with pepper courgettes and lots of olives. The things i dotó use up the lemons!
