Reaching 80!

I didn’t actually take this. That’s me 2nd from the right. Yesterday we had Ed’s birthday bash , part 2.

His birthday was actually at the end of March and i did a buffet then too. These ladies and their other halves weren’t here then , hence part 2. Ed enjoyed the attention and the food so some things don’t change even when you’ve had Alzheimers for about 8 years. Apologies for not posting often these days.