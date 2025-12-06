Previous
I’m sure they breed at night! by chimfa
I’m sure they breed at night!

All decorations are non breakable this year as Ed moves everything that isn’t glued down.
Merry Christmas everyone and ido Hope you have a very happy, healthy and successful 2026.
Jane Morley

