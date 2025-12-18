Sign up
Previous
Photo 2165
Calpe Spain
We went to a Christmas Fayre last Sunday. I had to grab my phone with one hand to get this. Ed didn’t want to stop!
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
0
Jane Morley
@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Babs
ace
You did well to get this while on the go
December 18th, 2025
