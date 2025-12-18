Previous
Calpe Spain by chimfa
Calpe Spain

We went to a Christmas Fayre last Sunday. I had to grab my phone with one hand to get this. Ed didn’t want to stop!
Jane Morley

@chimfa
My name is Jane Morley and I've lived in a small town called Moraira in Spain for almost 20 years. It's half way between Alicante...
Babs ace
You did well to get this while on the go
December 18th, 2025  
