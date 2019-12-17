Previous
The end of the Dragon fruit flower's life by chookie
The end of the Dragon fruit flower's life

The beautiful Dragon fruit flower only lasts a day. Here it is starting to wilt.
17th December 2019 17th Dec 19

Aldona Brown

@chookie
