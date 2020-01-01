Previous
Next
Oyster shells by chookie
1 / 365

Oyster shells

Went to an oyster farm in Tasmania and was overwhelmed by all the oyster shells. I didn't have my camera with me so I took the photo with my phone. Would lobe to blow up the photo to a larger size and make a poster.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Aldona Brown

@chookie
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise