1 / 365
Oyster shells
Went to an oyster farm in Tasmania and was overwhelmed by all the oyster shells. I didn't have my camera with me so I took the photo with my phone. Would lobe to blow up the photo to a larger size and make a poster.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Embed Code
Aldona Brown
@chookie
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
29th November 2019 3:36pm
Tags
yummy
without
oysters
their
shells.
