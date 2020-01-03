Previous
Ferris wheel by chookie
Ferris wheel

On an early morning walk I came across a ferris wheel. I was interested in the single carriage. The reason for the dark sky was smoke in the air from bushfires in Victoria Australia.
Aldona Brown

@chookie
